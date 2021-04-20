President for modernizing dairy sector

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday emphasized that strengthening and developing the country’s dairy sector on modern was essential as it played an important role in national economic growth and development. Talking to a delegation of dairy industry, led by Syed Hasan Raza, which called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, he urged for promoting dairy sector to generate employment opportunities and earn foreign exchange by exporting dairy products.

The delegation briefed the president about the issues and challenges being faced by the dairy industry.

He assured the delegation of government’s support to address the issues of dairy producers and processors by providing them level playing field and enabling environment to enhance milk production. He said the government had focused on this sector to enhance economic growth, ensure food security and alleviate poverty in the country. The president also underscored the need for skill development of people associated with the dairy sector.

He stressed the need for creating awareness among the people about the advanced dairy techniques to enhance yield and quality of produce.

President Alvi urged all stakeholders to devise a national strategy and forward-looking policy for the development of dairy sector.