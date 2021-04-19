ANL 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-3.43%)
Apr 19, 2021
Pakistan

TLP and government have the same objective but 'our approach is different,' PM Khan says in his national address

  • Commenting on the last week's violence, Khan said: "It appeared as if one party loves the Prophet (PBUH) more than other Pakistanis."
  • "I assure you that the purpose of the TLP for which they're bringing people out, that is my purpose as well and that of my government," he added.
BR Web Desk Updated 19 Apr 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his national address said that his government and TLP have the same objective when it comes to protecting Prophet Mohammad's (PBUH) honor but our methods are different.

Khan said he decided to address the nation due to last week's unfortunate and regrettable events, referring to the violence unleashed by the TLP's workers after their party's chief was arrested by police in Lahore.

"Our country is the only one which was founded in the name of Islam, what was its slogan? 'Pakistan ka matlab kia, La Ilaha Illallah'," he said. Khan said that Holy Prophet (PBUH) lives in our hearts. "That is why whenever any disrespect is attempted to his name anywhere in the world, it hurts us," he added.

Commenting on the last week's violence, Khan said: "It appeared as if one party loves the Prophet (PBUH) more than other Pakistanis."

"I assure you that the purpose of the TLP for which they're bringing people out, that is my purpose as well and that of my government," he added.

However, Khan questioned if TLP's demand of expelling French ambassador will help in any way.

"Now, I ask will sending the French ambassador back and cutting off all ties with them stop this? Is there any guarantee that no one will commit blasphemy after that?" he said.

“The TLP has held protests before too but did it make a difference to France? I know the West better than anyone else, so I know how to deal with the problem too,” he stressed.

He then underlined the government's strategy to deal with the matter, and highlighted how he has been raising the issue on different international forums, including the United Nations, and also wrote to Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg in this regard.

He said that the government intends to approach the heads of all Muslim nations in order to formulate a collective strategy to deal with Islamophobia.

