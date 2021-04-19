ANL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.88%)
ASC 14.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.17%)
ASL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
AVN 88.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
BOP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (4.38%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.94%)
EPCL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.06%)
FCCL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
FFBL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.22%)
FFL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
HASCOL 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.88%)
HUBC 78.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
JSCL 20.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.78%)
KAPCO 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1%)
KEL 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
LOTCHEM 16.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.23%)
MLCF 46.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
PAEL 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.73%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.87%)
POWER 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
PPL 85.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.87%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.29%)
PTC 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
SILK 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.38%)
SNGP 41.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.77%)
TRG 163.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.03%)
UNITY 30.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (9.62%)
BR100 4,852 Decreased By ▼ -22.64 (-0.46%)
BR30 25,534 Decreased By ▼ -166.72 (-0.65%)
KSE100 45,178 Decreased By ▼ -127.7 (-0.28%)
KSE30 18,488 Decreased By ▼ -49.36 (-0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,316
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
761,437
515224hr
Sindh
272,729
Punjab
270,338
Balochistan
20,940
Islamabad
70,079
KPK
106,500
Spot gold may rise towards $1,818

  • On the daily chart, gold has cleared a resistance at $1,776. It is expected to rise towards $1,799-$1,828 range.
Reuters 19 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,785 and rise towards $1,818 per ounce.

A double-bottom developing around $1,677 has been confirmed, after gold climbed above its April 8 high of $1,758.45. The pattern suggests a target of $1,852.

It is not very clear if gold retreats towards $1,758 before breaking $1,785. A break below the nearest support of $1,722 could confirm this correction towards $1,758.

On the daily chart, gold has cleared a resistance at $1,776. It is expected to rise towards $1,799-$1,828 range.

The current rise is presumed to be at least matching the one from the Nov. 30 low of $1,764.29, to extend to $1,841, as suggested by a falling channel.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

