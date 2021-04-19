Pakistan reports 5,152 new COVID-19 cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan reported 5,152 new coronavirus cases and 73 deaths during the last 24 hours, taking the national positivity ratio to 8.56% on Monday.

In the past 24 hours, the country conducted 60,162 coronavirus tests, taking the total number of tests conducted to 11,204,529. Out of these tests, 761,437 came out positive since the outbreak of coronavirus last year in Pakistan.

Currently, there are 82,276 active cases of the virus in the country, out of which 4,515 are critical cases. The country's death toll stands at 16,316. Meanwhile, 3,362 people also recovered from the virus in last 24 hours. So far, 662,845 people have recovered from the virus in Pakistan.

So far, Sindh has reported 272,729 cases and 4,553 deaths, Punjab has reported 270,338 cases and 7,457 deaths, KP has confirmed 106,500 cases and 2,899 deaths, while Islamabad has recorded 70,079 cases and 642 deaths.

Similarly, Balochistan has reported 20,940 infections and 223 fatalities, Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 5,182 cases and 103 deaths, whereas Azad Jammu and Kashmir has reported 15,669 cases and 439 fatalities.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Center has decided that all educational institutions across the country with high positivity districts will remain closed till Eid-ul-Fitr However, the NCOC decided that classes 9 to 12 will be re-opened today on a gradual basis to prepare students for board exams.

Moreover, the government will begin vaccinating people aged 50 and above from Wednesday.