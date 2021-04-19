Substandard edible oil seized

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halala Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) major operation on Ring Road Peshawar and recovered around 1,30,000 liters of substandard and unhealthy edible oil from the container here on Sunday.

According to detail, the edible oil was supplied to local bakeries, chips factories and hotels, Food Safety Authority officials confirmed. The officials said that a man was arrested for exporting unhealthy oil.

Unhealthy edible oil filling centre cell, large number of used cans exported brands was also recovered from the sites, the officials of the Food Safety Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa informed.

A day earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority (KPFS&HFA) sealed a factory manufacturing

substandard spices in Mirch Market area of Peshawar.

The Food Authority team conducted a raid on Ashraf Road and more than 15,000kg of substandard tea leaves were also recovered from the unit.

The raids were carried out on the instructions of Director General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority Shah Rukh Ali Khan.

