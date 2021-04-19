Police arrest freewill marriage couple

HYDERABAD: Larkana police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a freewill marriage couple and one other in a search operation in Bhittai Nagar area of Hyderabad.

On a tip-off, a Larkana police team, acting on a female singer Naina Marvi’s kidnapping case, conducted a raid in Bhittai Nagar area of Hyderabad and arrested freewill marriage couple Naina Marvi, his husband Ali Raza and his father Sanwal Faqir.

The wife of Sanwal Faqir said that Naina had not been abducted as she had made a freewill marriage with her son Raza Ali, adding Naina had also released a video about her marriage with her son. She demanded of the Sindh government to help release his husband, son and daughter-in-law. It may noted that the Naina’s father had lodged a kidnapping case of Naina against four persons including Sanwal Faqir at a Larkana police station.