Balochistan closes schools from one to eight classes

QUETTA: Balochistan government Sunday decided to close schools from one to eight classes in view of the threat posed by the novel coronavirus. Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind, Minister for Colleges, Higher, Technical and Secondary Education Department said in a statement that in pursuance of the decision of the federal government, it has been decided to close schools from one to eight classes in Balochistan while nine to twelve classes would remain open under strict SOPs against COVID-19 pandemic. Rind said that decision hae been taken in consultation with the federal government after spike in corona virus cases.