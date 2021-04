Rain, thunderstorm likely in many parts

KARACHI: Met office has forecast that on Sunday, rain-wind-thunderstorm with isolated hailstorm is expected in Potohar region, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir. Dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain/thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) is expected in north Balochistan.

Weather remained dry elsewhere in the country. However, Rain (mm) recorded in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 40, Malamjabba 21, Saidu Sharif 18, Dir (Upper 14, Lower 08), Kakul 14, Buner 11, Pattan 10, Balakot 08, Drosh 07, Kalam 06, Chitral 04, Peshawar (City 03, AP 02), Mirkhani, Takht Bhai 02, Punjab: Attock 18, Islamabad (Golra 19, Z/P 12, Saidpur, Bokra 03, AP 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala 11, Shamsabad 09), Murree 09, Narowal 08, Lahore(AP 01), Gujranwala 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 14, Kotli 10, Garhidupatta 03, Muzaffarabad (City 03, AP 01), Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 10, Bunji, Astore 02, Skardu 01, Sindh: Badin 01. Yesterday’s highest maximum Temperature’s (°C): Mithi, Chhor 41, Dadu, Turbat 40, Badin, Tando Jam and Padidan 39.