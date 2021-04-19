ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,243
14924hr
Pakistan Cases
756,285
612724hr
Sindh
272,197
Punjab
267,572
Balochistan
20,822
Islamabad
69,556
KPK
105,438
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China dollar bond issuers hit by Huarong debt concerns

Reuters 19 Apr 2021

SHANGHAI: Chinese corporate dollar bond issuers are facing rising financing pressure after asset management giant China Huarong Asset Management Co delayed the release of its annual results, prompting broader concerns over issuers’ creditworthiness.

Investors are concerned that any debt restructuring by the company, which counts China’s Ministry of Finance as its biggest shareholder, could leave holders of its US dollar bonds unprotected and force an expensive reassessment of long-standing government support for Chinese state-owned issuers.

Huarong, a manager of non-performing loans set up by the government two decades ago and one of China’s four biggest asset management companies (AMCs), has had its Hong Kong shares suspended since March 31 after it announced a delay in its earnings report due to a “relevant transaction” yet to be finalised.

Huarong Asset Management currently has outstanding dollar bonds worth $21.3 billion, according to research firm Gavekal.

The yield on a November 2021 medium term note issued by Huarong’s subsidiary’s Huarong Finance II Co was last quoted at 82.073%, up from 1.729% a week ago.

“The offshore bond price continues to slide as there are no rumours, or proposals, or anything about how to deal with (Huarong’s) offshore debts,” said a fund manager in Hong Kong.

Market concerns have spilled over into other issuers. The yield on a $800 million note issued by a subsidiary of China Great Wall Asset Management Co maturing on April 27 stood at 1.205% on Thursday, up nearly 13 basis points (bps) in a week.

“It’s a good reminder that being state-owned ultimately doesn’t equal sovereign risk, and it’s a reminder to assess ... whether the premium that one gets paid for buying into a state-owned enterprise debt is sufficiently rewarding for the risk that one takes,” said Michel Lowy, CEO of SC Lowy, an asset manager focused on high yield to distressed credit, special situations and regulated financial institution turnarounds.

Calls to Huarong went unanswered on Thursday.

Global rating agencies Moody’s and Fitch this week placed Huarong’s ratings on review for possible downgrades, citing uncertainty following its delayed results.

Jitters have lifted the cost of insurance against a default in China’s dollar debt to its highest since October.

The ITRAXX credit default swap index for Asia has widened to 89 bps, from 63 a week ago.

“This is not even a state-owned enterprise in some sunset industry .. this is central to the financial infrastructure of the state banking system in China,” said Fraser Howie, an independent commentator and author of several books about China’s financial system.

While seeing little risk of a major debt restructuring that would leave foreign investors facing significant haircuts, he said the market is in “uncharted territory” given the lack of official reassurance to date.

“Do I think it’ll be allowed to completely default? No I don’t think so. But that’s a bit like saying halfway through the Cuban Missile Crisis, ‘ah go to the beach, it will be fine’. It’s a very real risk at the moment until it’s defused.”

Onshore investors have displayed more faith in the creditworthiness of even weaker corporate issuers, with the spread of one-year AA rated corporate debt over the government benchmark rising less than 3 bps over the past month.

Huarong faced financing challenges and a sell-off in its stock in 2018 after then-chairman Lai Xiaomin was targeted in an anti-corruption investigation. Lai was executed in January following his conviction on bribery charges.

A Tianjin court found Lai guilty of charges including taking 1.79 billion yuan in bribes, in the country’s biggest financial corruption case since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949.

Under Lai, Huarong expanded rapidly to become a broad financial holding company, and created a massive pile of distressed debt through its investments. As of mid-2020, Huarong had 160 billion yuan in net assets, and more than 30 billion yuan in loan-loss provisions.

bond China dollar dollar bond issuers Huarong debt concerns relevant transaction

China dollar bond issuers hit by Huarong debt concerns

12 police, rangers taken hostage by banned TLP

PC decides to hire advisor consortium to carry out analysis of each Disco

US, China commit to climate cooperation

No talks under way with banned outfit: Rashid

Commencement of IX to XII classes allowed from today

Covid-19: Country records year’s highest single-day deaths

Only 40,000 to 50,000 Pakistanis may perform Hajj 2021

Mufti Muneeb calls for shutter down strike today

Pakistan, Afghanistan discuss US pullout

Terror threat has ‘moved’ from Afghanistan: US

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.