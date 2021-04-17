ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
16,094
11224hr
Pakistan Cases
750,158
497624hr
Sindh
271,524
Punjab
264,010
Balochistan
20,760
Islamabad
68,906
KPK
104,480
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FPCCI, SAARC congratulate Shoukat Tarin for assuming charge of Finance Minister

  • They said what business community badly needed is peaceful atmosphere, and business friendly environment coupled with judicious and prudent monetary policies for strengthening the national economy on sound footings.
APP 17 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Saturday congratulated Shoukat Fayyaz Ahmad Tarin for assuming the portfolio of Federal Minister for Finance and hoped will restore the confidence of business community.

In a joint statement President SAARC Chamber Iftikhar Ali Malik , FPCCI Vice Presidents Raja Muhammad Anwar,Muhammad Nawaz,Adeel Siddiqui and Muhammad Asif Yousaf Jeewa urged him to focus on economic growth with specific direction for pursuing export oriented policies.

They said what business community badly needed is peaceful atmosphere, and business friendly environment coupled with judicious and prudent monetary policies for strengthening the national economy on sound footings.

They said new incumbent is groomed financial expert having spark to deliver the goods. They hoped that he will help steer the country out of economic crunch.

“ Pakistan inherited tremendous potential what we need is the consistency in the government policies and a clear roadmap to move forward,” they added which he said is only possible through sustained prudent economic policies.

Rehmat Ullah Javed founder Secretary General SAARC Chamber and internationally acclaimed SME expert said Finance Minister must attach great importance to MSMEs on top priority which always played a key role in the economies of the advanced and developed countries worldwide.

Now business community across the country pinned high hopes for better package of incentives to accelerate the economic activities and stimulate the growth.

FPCCI SAARC

FPCCI, SAARC congratulate Shoukat Tarin for assuming charge of Finance Minister

Coronavirus vaccination for people 50, above to begin from April 21: Asad Umar

Took action against TLP for challenging writ of the state: PM

Pakistan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths for fifth straight day

Despite Covid-19, Pakistan’s economy struggling less than regional countries: Report

FM Qureshi to depart for UAE today

Tarin given finance portfolio in economic team shake-up

Rs446bn package announced: PM reaches out to Sindh province’s ‘backward’ areas

Social media shutdown for hours

Opposition MNAs seek copy of govt-TLP agreement

Byco commences work on Euro5/6 project

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters