All previous agreements with TLP are void as it is a banned organization now, says Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Information, Fawad Chaudhry, has said that all previous agreements and understandings with the now-proscribed organization, Tehreek-e-Labbaik-Pakistan (TLP), are void.

His remarks came on Saturday in response to a question during a press briefing in Rawalpindi. “TLP is a banned organization now, so all prior agreements [with the party] are now void,” he said, referring to the agreement regarding the ousting of the French envoy.

While speaking to the media after visiting injured police officers in the protests, Chaudhry congratulated the interior ministry, religious affairs ministry, and provincial governments for jointly taking action to successfully control the protests.

“It is once again firmly established that state writ can’t be challenged.”

Fawad Chaudhry said that the situation in the country has returned to normal, adding that no one could challenge the writ of the state.

He said Pakistan was the world's fifth-largest country by population and atomic power; no one should make the mistake of undermining the state.

The Federal Minister further added that Pakistan was not a weak state, and had the ‘biggest defense system and army’ in the Muslim world.

“So those who wanted to undermine Pakistan should remove that misunderstanding of theirs,” he said. Fawad Chaudhry continued by asserting that although Pakistan is a functional democracy which allows the different point of views, but no one should attempt to blackmail the government or think they could exert power over it.

He briefed the media about the law and order situation in the country and mentioned that the situation in all of Pakistan at this time has become normal. The minister regretted Friday’s social media ban for four hours but insisted it was necessary.

The Federal Minister also highlighted the possibility of foreign involvement in the recent riots and said prior investigations on sectarian riots and organizations had found the involvement of the Indian intelligence agency, RAW. “Here too, there are parties who are used, and many times they don't even know whose hands they are playing into.”

He also cleared the air regarding foreign involvement in the ban of TLP and termed it an ‘internal decision’ and rejected notions of any demand from any international power or country. He said that while everyone was agreed on the love and respect for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) but deplored those doing politics for personal interests on the personality of the Holy Prophet, calling it "unfortunate".