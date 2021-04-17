ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU wheat hits new highs in volatile session

Reuters 17 Apr 2021

PARIS: Euronext milling wheat prices hit new contract highs on Thursday in volatile trade, supported by ongoing concerns of adverse weather in the US Plains and France.

Most traded September on the Paris-based milling wheat futures unofficially closed 1.1% higher at 207.00 euros a tonne after hitting a contract high of 207.75 euros in earlier trade.

It had briefly traded in negative territory in the wake of a fall on US markets after a US Agriculture Department report showed weekly export sales falling below market expectations.

The contract, which currently serves as a benchmark for next season, has gained 4% since the start of the week. “The market is very nervous, it never likes uncertainty,” one trader said.

“The rally on corn (markets in Chicago) is also supportive.”

US corn futures rose above $6 for the first time in eight years on Thursday.

Although dry weather expected in the next two weeks in France, the European Union’s largest wheat grower, is raising concern, a relaxed view of current weather was being taken in Germany.

“Dryness and frost damage are not an issue for German grain crops in my view,” one German grains analyst said. “Recent frosts in Germany were not so deep as in France.”

“Although German weather forecasts are somewhat dryer than hoped, I see no need to worry about an impact on grain growth yet.”

The Hamburg market was again depressed by weak exports, with premiums falling to a discount to Paris prices. “Buying interest remains low. The big importers like Saudi Arabia and Egypt seem to have enough supply cover for the immediate future.

Wheat EU wheat US Agriculture Department US corn futures rose Euronext milling wheat prices corn (markets in Chicago)

EU wheat hits new highs in volatile session

Rs446bn package announced: PM reaches out to Sindh province’s ‘backward’ areas

Social media shutdown for hours

Opposition MNAs seek copy of govt-TLP agreement

Byco commences work on Euro5/6 project

PD looks to ‘facilitators’ to get NAB clean chit

Sugar mills may temporarily shut down operations: CCP

SPI up 0.54pc WoW

TCP earns Rs1.5bn profit in 9 months

July-March 2020-21: Textile group exports witness 9.06pc growth

Report on SBP bill presented in NA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.