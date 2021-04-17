ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

THE RUPEE: Slight recovery

BR Research 17 Apr 2021

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR went up against USD in both interbank and open markets. It also went up against AED and SR while going down against Euro in open market. At the time of writing of this report, USD was headed for its worst weekly drop this year. US Treasury yields dipped to one month low as investors reacted to Federal Reserve’s insistence of keeping accommodative policy a while longer.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 152.70 and 152.80 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 20 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 152.50 and 153 respectively. Against Euro, PKR lost 20 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 181.20 and 182.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 41.30 and 41.60 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 15 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 40.25 and 40.55 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 152.50
Open Offer     Rs 153.00
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 152.70
Offer Rate     Rs 152.80
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee appreciated its worth in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Friday.

Following lack of buying spree in the market, the greenback remained under selling pressure throughout the trading session and closed for buying and selling at Rs 152.70 and Rs 154.00 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 153.00 and Rs 154.20 respectively, local currency dealers said.

Moreover, the rupee witnessed volatile trend as it moved both ways in relation to the pound sterling. At the close, the British currency was bought and sold at Rs 209.50 and Rs 210.40 against Thursday’s closing trend of Rs 209.20 and Rs 210.50 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs153.50(buying) and Rs 153.60(selling) against last rate of Rs153.40(buying) and Rs 153.50(selling).

It closed at Rs153.50(buying) and Rs 153.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 99,300 (selling and Rs 99,100(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Rupee USD PKR Open market rates usd to pkr Interbank closing rates for dollar INTERBANK MARKET RATES Slight recovery

THE RUPEE: Slight recovery

Rs446bn package announced: PM reaches out to Sindh province’s ‘backward’ areas

Social media shutdown for hours

Opposition MNAs seek copy of govt-TLP agreement

Byco commences work on Euro5/6 project

PD looks to ‘facilitators’ to get NAB clean chit

Sugar mills may temporarily shut down operations: CCP

SPI up 0.54pc WoW

TCP earns Rs1.5bn profit in 9 months

July-March 2020-21: Textile group exports witness 9.06pc growth

Report on SBP bill presented in NA

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.