ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Man City's De Bruyne approaching peak form in home stretch

  • Premier League leaders City are chasing a quadruple this season and face a stern test on Saturday when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals.
  • "He's arriving in a good feeling... He's arriving for the next six weeks in the best condition physically and mentally," Guardiola told reporters.
Reuters 16 Apr 2021

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is approaching optimum fitness during a crucial stage of the season with the club fighting on four different fronts, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

The Belgian midfielder, who has extended his contract to 2025, missed games this season with hamstring and muscle problems but has put his injury troubles behind him to score six goals and grab one assist in his last nine matches in all competitions.

Premier League leaders City are chasing a quadruple this season and face a stern test on Saturday when they take on Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals.

"He's arriving in a good feeling... He's arriving for the next six weeks in the best condition physically and mentally," Guardiola told reporters.

"Signing a contract with the club is not just good for him but for the club and everyone. Hopefully he can continue at this level."

Striker Sergio Aguero will not be involved and Guardiola said the squad were tired after their midweek Champions League win in Dortmund but were in high spirits after City advanced to the semi-finals for the first time under the Spaniard.

"Imagine playing this game after not qualifying for the Champions League semi-finals, it would be tougher," Guardiola said.

"I would love to have more days to enjoy our qualification and recover better for the game. But the schedule is the schedule. When you are a contender in all the competitions you have this schedule."

City also face Tottenham in the League Cup final at Wembley Stadium on April 25.

Guardiola praised Thomas Tuchel for his impact at Chelsea after the German manager took the reins from Frank Lampard midway through the season to guide them to the Champions League and FA Cup semis.

"I know him from Mainz when I was in (Bayern) Munich, after he went to Dortmund and spent one or two games playing exactly the way he wanted to play," Guardiola said.

"He has a lot of experience winning at a top club like PSG and now at Chelsea. I knew from the beginning he would do a good job."

