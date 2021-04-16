ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on bank earnings boost

  • S&P 500, Dow set for fourth straight week of gains.
  • Morgan Stanley wraps up earnings from big banks.
  • Strong US data boosts economic recovery hopes.
  • Indexes: Dow up 0.29%, S&P adds 0.07%, Nasdaq off 0.34%.
Reuters 16 Apr 2021

The S&P 500 and the Dow hit record highs on Friday after Morgan Stanley wrapped up quarterly earnings reports from the big US banks with a profit surge, while optimism about a solid economic rebound put the main indexes on course for weekly gains.

Nine of the 11 S&P indexes were trading higher, with only the communication services and information technology indexes edging lower after outperforming in the previous session.

Wall Street's three main indexes have bounced this month as upbeat economic data, a solid start to the first-quarter corporate earnings season and the Federal Reserve's pledge to keep interest rates low despite higher inflation boosted demand, particularly for richly valued technology stocks. dow jo Morgan Stanley reported a 150% jump in quarterly profit on Friday, joining JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Bank of America in reinforcing hopes of a swift economic recovery.

Still, the investment bank's shares fell 1.2% as it also disclosed an almost $1 billion loss from the collapse of private fund Archegos.

Shares of JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Citigroup Inc and Wells Fargo and Co were up as much as 1.6%.

"So far, the financial sector has reported very strong earnings and that could be key for this earnings season," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

"There seems to be a new burst of enthusiasm, also because we have a back off in (bond) yields. It is certainly helpful in terms of risk."

Global equities also hit record highs as China's GDP grew at a record 18.3% in the first quarter. A separate set of numbers on Thursday showed US retail sales rose by the most in 10 months in March and weekly jobless claims fell for the week ended April 10.

The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow are on course for their fourth straight week of gains, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq is about a percent below its own all-time peak.

By 9:54 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 97.72 points, or 0.29%, at 34,133.71, the S&P 500 was up 2.95 points, or 0.07%, at 4,173.37, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 47.05 points, or 0.34%, at 13,991.71.

Tech behemoths Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc Microsoft Corp, which led Wall Street's recovery last year from the coronavirus-fueled crash, slipped between 0.4% and 1.5%.

Bitcoin related stocks including Riot Blockchain and Marathon Digital slumped 9% after Turkey banned the use of cryptocurrencies and crypto assets to purchase goods and services.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.32-to-1 ratio on the NYSE, while declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.57-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 136 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 121 new highs and 64 new lows.

Wall Street Bank of America US stocks The S&P 500 Dow Jones Industrial Index Nasdaq index

S&P 500, Dow hit record highs on bank earnings boost

PM Khan pays tribute to  police force for 'heroic role against organized violence'

Interior Sindh lags behind other provinces in development due to neglect, says PM

Social media platforms restored in Pakistan after a brief shut down

Pakistan temporarily blocks major social media sites including Facebook and Twitter after TLP's violent protests

Pakistan reports over 4000 COVID-19 recoveries in a day

India more likely to respond with military force against Pakistan, reveals US report

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza after rocket attack

'Mass casualty' shooting in US city of Indianapolis, gunman dead: police

US, Japan plan 5G push with eye on China in Biden's first summit

UN to maintain Afghanistan mission after US, NATO withdrawal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters