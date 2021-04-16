ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar falls as market consolidates after one-month peak

  • May raw sugar fell 0.4% to 16.31 cents per lb.
  • May arabica coffee rose 0.1% to $1.3285 per lb, having earlier hit its highest in a month.
Reuters 16 Apr 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE fell on Friday after hitting a one-month high in the previous session, though sentiment towards risk assets such as the sweetener remained broadly positive after upbeat economic data from China and the United States.

SUGAR

May raw sugar fell 0.4% to 16.31 cents per lb by 1113 GMT.

Raw sugar is heading for gains of more than 5% this week on the back of a more positive macroeconomic backdrop and worries that sugar production in Brazil will struggle to reach the previously predicted 36 million tonnes.

Dealers warned, however, that the rally is largely sentiment-driven because the Brazil harvest fears have been around for some time and the market has plenty of supply coming out of India.

August white sugar fell 0.4% to $454.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

May arabica coffee rose 0.1% to $1.3285 per lb, having earlier hit its highest in a month.

Indicating improved demand, green coffee stocks at ports in the United States fell for a third consecutive month to the lowest in more than five years, the Green Coffee Association said..

Arabica is being underpinned by a looming deficit as Brazil enters an off-year in its biennial production cycle, though analysts say much of the deficit is priced in and rising ICE exchange stocks are capping gains.

May robusta coffee rose 0.3% to $1,367 a tonne.

COCOA

May New York cocoa rose 0.5% to $2,425 a tonne, helped by upbeat demand data.

North American cocoa grindings, a measure of demand, rose a greater than expected 2.05% year on year in the first quarter of 2021, according to the National Confectioners Association.

Asia's first-quarter cocoa grind rose 3.14% year on year, data from the Cocoa Association of Asia showed.

May London cocoa edged up 0.1% to 1,608 pounds a tonne, recovering from a five-month low on Monday.

Earlier this week data showed Europe's first-quarter cocoa grind fell 3% from a year earlier.

cocoa regulator cocoa beans coffee prices sugar price Raw sugar prices Raw sugar futures cocoa producer Coffee production

Raw sugar falls as market consolidates after one-month peak

PM Khan pays tribute to  police force for 'heroic role against organized violence'

Interior Sindh lags behind other provinces in development due to neglect, says PM

Social media platforms restored in Pakistan after a brief shut down

Pakistan temporarily blocks major social media sites including Facebook and Twitter after TLP's violent protests

Pakistan reports over 4000 COVID-19 recoveries in a day

India more likely to respond with military force against Pakistan, reveals US report

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza after rocket attack

'Mass casualty' shooting in US city of Indianapolis, gunman dead: police

US, Japan plan 5G push with eye on China in Biden's first summit

UN to maintain Afghanistan mission after US, NATO withdrawal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters