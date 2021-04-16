Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials drag

Sri Lankan shares snapped a nine-day winning streak to close lower on Friday, as financials heavily dragged along with a dip in the consumer staples sector.

The CSE All-Share Index fell 0.57% to close at 7,600.57 points. The index is up over 12.2% for the year.

Conglomerate Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc and investment company Browns Investments Plc were the top drags to the index, falling 2.7% and 3.1%, respectively.

The Sri Lankan central bank on Thursday published manufacturing and services PMI data which indicated an expansion in business activities for both sectors in the month of March.

Trading volume fell to 142.9 million from 197.3 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading about 127.8 million rupees ($665,625.00) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 3.56 billion rupees, as per exchange data.

The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 192 against the US dollar, as of 1115 GMT, recovering from the record low it touched on Thursday, according to Refinitiv data.