India to boost monthly output of homegrown vaccine to 100mn doses by September
16 Apr 2021
NEW DELHI: India said on Friday monthly production capacity of its homegrown COVID-19 shot will be raised to nearly 100 million doses by September, as it tries to overcome a shortage amid a record surge in cases.
"The current production capacity of indigenously developed Covaxin vaccine will be doubled by May-June 2021 and then increased nearly 6-7 fold by July-August 2021," the Ministry of Science & Technology said in a statement, pegging current capacity at 10 million doses.
