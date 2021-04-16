ANL 35.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.92%)
ASC 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
AVN 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
BOP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
DGKC 122.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.93%)
EPCL 58.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.71%)
FFBL 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
FFL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.76%)
HASCOL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
HUBC 79.14 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
JSCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.89%)
KAPCO 39.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 35.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.25%)
PIBTL 10.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 24.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
SILK 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.61%)
SNGP 41.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
TRG 165.10 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.1%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.3%)
BR100 4,874 Increased By ▲ 12.26 (0.25%)
BR30 25,700 Increased By ▲ 11.25 (0.04%)
KSE100 45,306 Increased By ▲ 75.45 (0.17%)
KSE30 18,538 Increased By ▲ 28.18 (0.15%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,982
11024hr
Pakistan Cases
745,182
536424hr
Sindh
270,963
Punjab
261,173
Balochistan
20,662
Islamabad
68,665
KPK
103,419
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US Treasury yields edge higher, day after hefty fall

  • Ten-year Treasury yields fell more than 10 basis points on Thursday, the biggest one-day move down since early-November, Yields touched a low of 1.5280% -- well off 14-month highs hit recently above 1.77%.
  • On Friday, yields rose again to 1.56%, up 3.5 basis points on the day but still down eight bps from where the market opened on Thursday.
Reuters 16 Apr 2021

LONDON: US Treasury yields edged higher on Friday, pulling back from multi-week lows hit the previous day as expectations of strong global recovery got a boost from latest Chinese economic data.

Ten-year Treasury yields fell more than 10 basis points on Thursday, the biggest one-day move down since early-November, Yields touched a low of 1.5280% -- well off 14-month highs hit recently above 1.77%.

The sudden rally, which came despite robust retail sales data, perplexed market players, who linked it either to hedge funds covering short Treasury positions, Japanese buying or just a dash for safety amid mounting Russia-US tensions.

On Friday, yields rose again to 1.56%, up 3.5 basis points on the day but still down eight bps from where the market opened on Thursday.

"It's impossible to explain the move yesterday, perhaps it has something to do with a safety bid following US/Russia tensions," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets in London.

"But the fact is that higher yields would have bought in buyers, especially from Asia."

The Treasury moves were not replicated to the same extent in Europe on Thursday, when German yields slipped around 3 bps.

Friday's mild selloff in bond markets came against the backdrop of upbeat sentiment in world stock markets.

Global stocks hit a record high on Friday and oil climbed after strong US and Chinese economic data bolstered expectations of a solid global recovery from the coronavirus-induced slump.

US Treasury yields were 2-4 bps points higher across the curve, moves that analysts noted were modest compared to Thursday's sharp falls.

US Treasury yields global economic recovery Daiwa Capital Markets bond markets Chinese economic growth data

US Treasury yields edge higher, day after hefty fall

PM Khan pays tribute to  police force for 'heroic role against organized violence'

Interior Sindh lags behind other provinces in development due to neglect, says PM

Social media platforms restored in Pakistan after a brief shut down

Pakistan temporarily blocks major social media sites including Facebook and Twitter after TLP's violent protests

Pakistan reports over 4000 COVID-19 recoveries in a day

India more likely to respond with military force against Pakistan, reveals US report

Israeli airstrikes hit Gaza after rocket attack

'Mass casualty' shooting in US city of Indianapolis, gunman dead: police

US, Japan plan 5G push with eye on China in Biden's first summit

UN to maintain Afghanistan mission after US, NATO withdrawal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters