Commissioner visits markets

HYDERABAD: Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Thursday visited various markets of Taluka Hyderabad City.

During the visit, he said that in the month of Ramazan, food items should be sold at government fixed prices and maximum relief should be provided to the people. He said that strict action would be taken against profiteers. He said that citizens should feel responsibility and follow the SOPs.

