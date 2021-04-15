TLP had dangerous aims, was adamant to stage sit-in at Faizabad Interchange, says Rasheed

(Karachi) Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan was adamant to stage a sit-in at Faizabad Interchange for the fourth time despite negotiations with the government.

Addressing a press conference along with Religious Affairs Minister Noor-ul-Haq Qadri in Islamabad on Thursday, the minister said that the TLP had dangerous intentions and it was the reason the party has been banned.

"They were adamant on coming [at the Faizabad Interchange] for the fourth time," he said, referring to the religious party's supporters. "This is why we took decisions to prevent all that."

He said a separate summary would be sent to the cabinet for dissolution of the TLP through a reference in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday (tomorrow). “The summaries are kept separate on the advice of the law minister and attorney general,” said the interior minister.

He said no one involved in the violent acts across the country would be spared.

Sheikh Rasheed maintained that all the French citizens residing in Pakistan are safe. He paid tribute to police officers and law enforcement personnel, saying 580 cops suffered injuries in violent clashes with TLP activists.

Earlier today, the cabinet approved the proposal to impose a ban on Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

On April 13, violent protests erupted across the country that claimed the lives of two policemen and injuries to more than 300 people. The TLP protesters also damaged public and private property.

Addressing a hurriedly called press conference after the law and order situation worsened, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced that the government has banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

He said that no case registered against TLP men regarding violence during protests will be taken back. He highlighted that the government will not spare anyone involved in creating law and order and damaging public and private property.