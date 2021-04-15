Amid threats, French Embassy advises citizens to leave Pakistan

(Karachi) Amid law and order situation and threats from a banned religious party, the French Embassy has advised its citizens to leave Pakistan, AFP reported on Thursday.

As per details, the advisory has been issued in wake of violent protests by activists of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) who had been demanding the government to expel the French ambassador and ban the import of goods from that country.

"Due to the serious threats to French interests in Pakistan, French nationals and French companies are advised to temporarily leave the country," the embassy said in an email to French citizens.

"The departures will be carried out by existing commercial airlines."

On November 16, the government had reached an agreement with the TLP to involve the parliament to decide the matter in three months. However, the government had expressed its inability to implement the agreement and sought more time. The TLP had agreed to delay its protest by two-and-a-half months to April 20.

On Sunday, TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was detained by police that led to deadly protests in major cities. In a video message, Rizvi had asked the TLP workers to be ready to launch the long march if the government failed to meet the deadline. It had prompted the government to arrest him.

On April 13, violent protests erupted across the country that claimed the lives of two policemen and injuries to more than 300 people. The TLP protesters also damaged public and private property.

Addressing a hurriedly called press conference after the law and order situation worsened, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced that the government has banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

He said that no case registered against TLP men regarding violence during protests will be taken back. He highlighted that the government will not spare anyone involved in creating law and order and damaging public and private property.