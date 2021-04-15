ANL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
ASC 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
ASL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.34%)
AVN 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.99%)
BOP 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
BYCO 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
DGKC 123.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.16%)
EPCL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FCCL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
FFBL 29.22 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.46%)
FFL 15.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.31%)
HASCOL 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
HUBC 78.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.99%)
JSCL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.97%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
LOTCHEM 16.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
PAEL 35.56 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.94%)
PIBTL 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.16%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
PPL 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.21%)
PRL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.66%)
PTC 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.48%)
TRG 165.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.3%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (5.41%)
BR100 4,869 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-0.1%)
BR30 25,757 Decreased By ▼ -90.03 (-0.35%)
KSE100 45,249 Decreased By ▼ -62.29 (-0.14%)
KSE30 18,527 Decreased By ▼ -17.76 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Amid threats, French Embassy advises citizens to leave Pakistan

  • The advisory has been issued in wake of violent protests by activists of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan who had been demanding the government to expel the French ambassador and ban the import of goods from that country
  • On April 13, violent protests erupted across the country that claimed the lives of two policemen and injuries to more than 300 people
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 15 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Amid law and order situation and threats from a banned religious party, the French Embassy has advised its citizens to leave Pakistan, AFP reported on Thursday.

As per details, the advisory has been issued in wake of violent protests by activists of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) who had been demanding the government to expel the French ambassador and ban the import of goods from that country.

"Due to the serious threats to French interests in Pakistan, French nationals and French companies are advised to temporarily leave the country," the embassy said in an email to French citizens.

"The departures will be carried out by existing commercial airlines."

On November 16, the government had reached an agreement with the TLP to involve the parliament to decide the matter in three months. However, the government had expressed its inability to implement the agreement and sought more time. The TLP had agreed to delay its protest by two-and-a-half months to April 20.

On Sunday, TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi was detained by police that led to deadly protests in major cities. In a video message, Rizvi had asked the TLP workers to be ready to launch the long march if the government failed to meet the deadline. It had prompted the government to arrest him.

On April 13, violent protests erupted across the country that claimed the lives of two policemen and injuries to more than 300 people. The TLP protesters also damaged public and private property.

Addressing a hurriedly called press conference after the law and order situation worsened, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced that the government has banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan under the Anti-Terrorism Act.

He said that no case registered against TLP men regarding violence during protests will be taken back. He highlighted that the government will not spare anyone involved in creating law and order and damaging public and private property.

law and order situation threats violent protests French Embassy TehreekeLabbaik Pakistan advisory issued French ambassador's expulsion ban import of goods

Amid threats, French Embassy advises citizens to leave Pakistan

Afghan exit announced: Biden warns Taliban, ‘presses’ Pakistan

EU to get 50 million Pfizer doses early as US prolongs J&J pause

Biden faces tangle of sanctions in talks with Iran

COAS Bajwa visits Fauji Foundation, inaugurates 100-bed hospital

Cotton yarns: customs duty withdrawn

Coinbase wows in Nasdaq debut amid cryptocurrency frenzy

Biden summit offer hailed in Moscow as win for Putin

Drone attack targets Kurdish Iraq's Arbil airport

EFF programme open to adjustment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters