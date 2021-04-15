Five Astros players land on injured list due to Covid protocols

LOS ANGELES: The Houston Astros placed five players, including star second baseman Jose Altuve and third baseman Alex Bregman, on the injured list Wednesday due to Major League Baseball's health and safety protocols.

Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, catcher Martin Maldonado and reserve infielder Robel Garcia were also headed to the injured list, general manager James Click said.

Click said he couldn't comment on whether any of the players had tested positive for Covid-19, but said the length of their absence "will depend on subsequent testing on them."

They could have landed on the IL through contact tracing under MLB's health and safety protocols.

Click said there was no reason to believe any player broke any of MLB's coronavirus protocols.

"Absolutely not," Click said. "Guys have been exceptionally vigilant -- both at the ballpark and away from the ballpark -- that they are following the rules."

Astros manager Dusty Baker said all five of the players have had "at least their first shots" in their Covid-19 vaccination program.

The Astros, who entered the day second in the American League West behind the Los Angeles Angels, hosted the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night in the finale of a three-game set in which the Tigers won the first two games.