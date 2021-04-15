ANL 36.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.82%)
ASC 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
ASL 25.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
AVN 89.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.27%)
BOP 7.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.18%)
DGKC 124.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.24%)
EPCL 57.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.78%)
FCCL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.57%)
FFBL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.87%)
FFL 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.25%)
HASCOL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HUBC 79.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.96%)
KAPCO 40.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
MLCF 46.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.93%)
PAEL 35.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
POWER 9.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.56%)
PRL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.47%)
PTC 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
SNGP 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.52%)
TRG 163.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.76%)
UNITY 30.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (7.43%)
BR100 4,880 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 25,813 Decreased By ▼ -34.18 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,332 Increased By ▲ 21 (0.05%)
KSE30 18,556 Increased By ▲ 11.8 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,872
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
739,818
539524hr
Sindh
270,310
Punjab
258,441
Balochistan
20,580
Islamabad
68,066
KPK
102,290
Business Recorder
Apr 15, 2021
Sports

Five Astros players land on injured list due to Covid protocols

  • Click said there was no reason to believe any player broke any of MLB's coronavirus protocols.
AFP 15 Apr 2021

LOS ANGELES: The Houston Astros placed five players, including star second baseman Jose Altuve and third baseman Alex Bregman, on the injured list Wednesday due to Major League Baseball's health and safety protocols.

Designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, catcher Martin Maldonado and reserve infielder Robel Garcia were also headed to the injured list, general manager James Click said.

Click said he couldn't comment on whether any of the players had tested positive for Covid-19, but said the length of their absence "will depend on subsequent testing on them."

They could have landed on the IL through contact tracing under MLB's health and safety protocols.

Click said there was no reason to believe any player broke any of MLB's coronavirus protocols.

"Absolutely not," Click said. "Guys have been exceptionally vigilant -- both at the ballpark and away from the ballpark -- that they are following the rules."

Astros manager Dusty Baker said all five of the players have had "at least their first shots" in their Covid-19 vaccination program.

The Astros, who entered the day second in the American League West behind the Los Angeles Angels, hosted the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night in the finale of a three-game set in which the Tigers won the first two games.

Coronavirus MLB Houston Astros Robel Garcia Yordan Alvarez

