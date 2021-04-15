ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
Transfers, postings of high ranking officers

APP 15 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Division (ED) on Wednesday issued the notification directing transfers and postings of various high ranking officers.

According to a notification, Dr Agha Waqar Yunus, has been posted as Director General (BS-20), National Veterinary Laboratory, for a period of one year (extendable for another year), with immediate effect, or till the appointment of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier.

Likewise, Saeed Ramazan who had relinquished the charge of the post of Joint Secretary (BS-19) in last week of February assumed the charge of the post of Joint Secretary (BS-20) in this Division on the same date, said the notification.

Dr. Ejaz Ahmed. Section Officer (F&A) Establishment Division is granted 90 days with effect from 15.03.2021, the notification added.

Transfers, postings of high ranking officers

