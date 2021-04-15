ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
KMU, ZamungKor sign MoU

Recorder Report 15 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed here on Wednesday, between Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar and ZamungKor, Model Institute for State Children for Provision of Initial & Periodic Health Assessment, Medical Advice & Assistance in establishing Medical Care Unit to the State Children

The Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar is determined to introduce a multi-dimensional comprehensive health care approach, to the State Children, this was stated by Prof Dr Zia ul Haq Vice Chancellor KMU while signing MoU between KMU and ZamungKor, Model Institute for the State Children.

The MoU signing ceremony was held yesterday at ZamungKor, Model Institute for the State Children Nasapa Payan, Charsadda Road, Peshawar. The Honorable VC KMU Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, Dr Saima Afaq Director IPH&SS KMU and Ms Nasreen Awan Chairperson Model Institute for State Children (ZamungKor) were also present while Ms Haleema Khan was chief guest at the occasion.

According to detail, Khyber Medical University (KMU), an autonomous body of the provincial Government, aims to promote professional competence through learning and innovation for providing comprehensive quality health care to the state children enrolled in ZamungKor who require medical facilities of all kinds.

The MoU explained that, ZamungKor and KMU have entered into this Memorandum of Understanding to cooperate with each other and to integrate their planning and implementation activities to provide medical and other facilities including help in provision of medicines to state children enrolled in ZamungKor.

ZamungKor and KMU well determine, through mutual consultations, and mechanisms, to further enhance cooperation and collaboration for the above stated purposes and for this matter ZamungKor and KMU will develop close liaison for sharing experiences, guidance for timely achievement of the objectives.

The respective responsibilities of the ZamungKor are to prepare the children and staff for medical check-up and identify vulnerable students through internal sources who were not identified yet, while KMU is responsible to provide periodic health assessment including physical, psychological and nutrition assessment, assist in arranging medical tests and other medical investigations required for the children, provision of medical, dietitian advice, provide guidance for ongoing referral as required, offer regular assessment, provision of routinely required medication, provision of Psychiatric and Psychologist assessments to those children who underwent any psychological trauma, also offer Physiotherapy services if and when needed. According to this MoU KMU is also responsible to train the concerned staff of ZK for provision of First Aid, other initial assessments and offer training to the medical and nursing staff of ZK.

