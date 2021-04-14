Govt not scared from opposition: Ali Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan on Wednesday said the government was not scared by the opposition as it was exposing and blaming one another now a days after disintegration of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Talking to a private news channel, he said the major opposition parties Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party were busy in blaming each other regarding disintegrating political alliance among the opposition parties.

The SAPM said PML-N was habitual for doing politics to protect their personal interests, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had always supported the government regarding national interests when it was sitting in opposition benches.

Ali Nawaz Awan said the opposition parties had used all their tactics to topple the present government but badly failed to get their objective.

Replying to a question, he said maximum assets of Shehbaz Sharif family were based on TT's.