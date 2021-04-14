ANL 36.55 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.52%)
Special courts to ensure speedy justice to overseas Pakistanis: Governor Punjab

  • Vice Chairman OPC Punjab Muhammad Waseem Ramey apprised the meeting of the steps taken to solve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis besides establishment of special courts.
APP Updated 14 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the establishment of special courts for the overseas Pakistanis will help ensure speedy justice for the expatriates.

Chairing a high-level meeting on resolution of problems of overseas Pakistanis at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday, he said the special courts will help avoid inordinate delay in the cases of overseas Pakistanis, adding that these cases will also be decided within fixed time-frame.

Hailing role of Chief Justice Lahore High Court (LHC) in forming of special courts, he said role of judiciary in dispensation of justice to the overseas Pakistanis is commendable, adding that overseas Pakistanis are asset of the country and resolution of their problems is top-priority of the PTI government.

Vice-Chairman Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Wasim Akhter Ramay, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Iram Bukhari, Provincial Secretary Law Bahadur Ali Khan, DG District Judiciary Wajeehullah Kundwi and others attended the meeting.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the government is considering to allowing overseas Pakistanis to record statements in their cases through video link at their respective embassies.

"We are proud of the role played by Overseas Pakistanis in Pakistan's economic stability despite the economic crisis due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic”, Sarwar said, adding the government will address all problems of overseas Pakistanis on priority basis as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said an amendment in the OPC Act will be introduced to ensure speedy justice for the overseas Pakistanis, adding that the government will not leave overseas Pakistanis in a lurch.

Vice Chairman OPC Punjab Muhammad Waseem Ramey apprised the meeting of the steps taken to solve the problems of Overseas Pakistanis besides establishment of special courts.

Additional Chief Secretary Punjab Iram Bukhari told the participants of the meeting that all the provincial departments are working together to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis and "We are ready for any cooperation including setting up of special courts."

Coronavirus LHC Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar pandemic COVID19 PTI Government Governor’s House Iram Bukhari Muhammad Waseem Ramey

