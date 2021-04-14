Markets
Hong Kong shares close higher
- The Hang Seng Index jumped 1.42 percent, or 403.58 points, to 28,900.83.
14 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished with healthy gains Wednesday following a record-breaking close on Wall Street as attention turns to the release of corporate earnings.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.60 percent, or 20.25 points, to 3,416.72, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange jumped 1.41 percent, or 30.91 points, to 2,218.48.
