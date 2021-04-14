ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.42%)
ASC 14.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.02%)
AVN 91.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
BOP 7.84 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
BYCO 10.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.77%)
DGKC 125.12 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.7%)
EPCL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.59%)
FCCL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.99%)
FFBL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
FFL 16.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.5%)
HASCOL 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
HUBC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.32%)
HUMNL 6.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.81%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.93%)
KAPCO 40.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
LOTCHEM 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.16%)
MLCF 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.67%)
PAEL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.45%)
PIBTL 10.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.76%)
PRL 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.64%)
PTC 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.01%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (2.96%)
TRG 165.49 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (1.59%)
UNITY 30.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.48 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.23%)
BR100 4,872 Increased By ▲ 35.68 (0.74%)
BR30 25,837 Increased By ▲ 202.74 (0.79%)
KSE100 45,253 Increased By ▲ 203.98 (0.45%)
KSE30 18,533 Increased By ▲ 96.8 (0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,754
13524hr
Pakistan Cases
734,423
468124hr
Sindh
269,840
Punjab
255,571
Balochistan
20,499
Islamabad
67,491
KPK
101,045
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Microsoft defends against new threat to Exchange

  • US Justice Department officials on Tuesday announced that, with backing from a court, they purged "malicious web shells" hackers had planted in hundreds of computers running Exchange Server software.
AFP 14 Apr 2021

SAN FRANCISCO: Microsoft on Tuesday moved to defend against a dangerous new threat to Exchange email servers while the fight continued against hackers taking advantage of a flaw patched last month.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, part of the Department of Homeland Security, called on government departments to immediately install the latest software update released by Microsoft.

"These vulnerabilities pose an unacceptable risk to the Federal enterprise and require an immediate and emergency action," CISA said in a notice.

"This determination is based on the likelihood of the vulnerabilities being weaponized, combined with the widespread use of the affected software across the Executive Branch and high potential for a compromise of integrity and confidentiality of agency information."

Both CISA and Microsoft said it did not appear that hackers had taken advantage of the newly discovered weakness to break into Exchange email systems.

"Although we are not aware of any active exploits in the wild, our recommendation is to install these updates immediately to protect your environment," Microsoft said in a post about the patch.

CISA and Microsoft said that the vulnerabilities were different from those fixed last month, when the US tech company disclosed that a state-sponsored hacking group operating out of China was exploiting security flaws in its Exchange email services to steal data from business users.

The company said the hacking group, which it has named "Hafnium," is a "highly skilled and sophisticated actor."

Hafnium has in the past targeted US-based companies including infectious disease researchers, law firms, universities, defence contractors, think tanks and NGOs.

The potentially devastating hack is believed to have affected at least 30,000 Microsoft email servers in government and private networks and has prompted calls for a firm response to state-sponsored attacks which could involve "hacking back" or other measures.

Microsoft in March released updates to fix the security flaws, which apply to on-premises versions of the software rather than cloud-based versions, and urged customers to apply them.

US Justice Department officials on Tuesday announced that, with backing from a court, they purged "malicious web shells" hackers had planted in hundreds of computers running Exchange Server software.

Web shells are bits of computer code that allow hackers to reach into computers remotely, and had been planted early this year by taking advantage of a weakness in Exchange, according to a Justice Department release.

"Today's operation removed one early hacking group's remaining web shells, which could have been used to maintain and escalate persistent, unauthorized access to US networks," Justice Department officials said.

Microsoft CISA US cybersecurity agency Justice Department

Microsoft defends against new threat to Exchange

Pakistan’s powerful groups enjoy economic privileges of over $17bn: UNDP Report

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a day since June as 135 people die in 24 hours

Weekends to be observed as closed days: NCOC issues Ramazan SOPs

Egypt seizes Ever Given ship over $900 million Suez Canal compensation bill

Pelosi asks Biden to address US Congress to mark 100 days in office

Biden urges Putin to ease Ukraine tensions

Govt revises growth estimate upward to nearly 3pc of GDP

Germany to give different second jab to AstraZeneca recipients under 60

'Immunised' Muslim pilgrims in Mecca as Ramadan begins

Coinbase reference price set at $250/share, values exchange at $65bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters