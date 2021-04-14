ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar up

Reuters 14 Apr 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Tuesday, recovering from Monday’s fall amid supply concerns and as upbeat trade data from China boosted sentiment in the wider financial markets.

May raw sugar rose 1.4% to 15.57 cents per lb at 1555 GMT.

Dealers said while sugar was consolidating around 15 cents, the upside was capped as nearby demand appeared weak. Still, concerns over the Brazilian and French harvests were keeping sugar well supported, they added.

Mills in Brazil’s centre-south produced 23% less sugar in the second half of March versus a year ago, as operations in the new sugar season got off to a slow start.

France’s farm ministry on Tuesday forecast sugar beet plantings to be down 6% from last year. The forecasts were based on data collected by April 1, before the cold snap which the ministry said could have severe consequences for sugar beet.

On Monday, French beet growers group CGB said cold snaps in the past week have destroyed 30,000-50,000 hectares of sugar beet, calling it the worst frost-related beet losses ever recorded.

May white sugar, which expires on Thursday, rose 1.6% to $427 a tonne, having slumped to a three-month low on Monday.

May arabica coffee rose 1.2% to $1.2965 per lb, having hit its highest since mid-March earlier.

Brazil exported 3.06 million 60-kg bags of green coffee in March, 2.7% less than in the same month a year earlier, exporters association Cecafe said.

Cecafe sees a sharp reduction of export volumes from July onwards, as Brazil will harvest a much smaller crop this year - an off-year in arabica’s biennial production cycle.

Fitch Solution said it expects coffee consumption growth to average 1.7% year on year from 2021-2025, a slower rate than the 3% average growth seen between 2015 and 2019.

May robusta coffee was little changed at $1,344 a tonne.

May London cocoa rose 1.9% to 1,610 pounds per tonne, having hit its lowest since mid-November on Monday.

Indicating weak demand and ample supply, May cocoa slid to a discount of 30 pounds to July on Monday, versus a premium of about 19 pounds last Wednesday.

European first-quarter cocoa grind data, a measure of demand, is expected on Wednesday. May New York cocoa rose 1.4% to $2,398 a tonne.

Raw sugar Raw sugar prices ICE raw sugar Raw sugar futures Raw sugar up

Raw sugar up

Govt decides to withdraw Kapco from PC’s portfolio

Minister says ‘sufficient’ stock of vaccine available

Govt decides to deploy Rangers in 5 Punjab cities

LNG-fired power plants: ECC all set to approve amendments in PPAs, GSAs

Ramazan starts

Donations, contributions: SBP directs banks to open EKBNS Fund account

Foreign investors promised tax relief, incentives in FY22 budget

Feb LSMI output down 4.15pc MoM

Justice Isa’s live streaming petition rejected

Singapore’s Grab to go public in world’s biggest $40b SPAC merger

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.