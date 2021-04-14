THE RUPEE: PKR up against USD

KARACHI: On Tuesday, PKR went up against USD in both interbank and open markets. It also went up against Euro, AED and SR in open market. According to reports, experts predict further strengthening of PKR in coming days as remittances start flowing into Pakistan for upcoming Eid season.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 152.65 and 152.75 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 10 paisas for both buying and selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 152.70 and 153.20 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 30 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 179.70 and 181.20 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and selling closing at 41.35 and 41.65 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 40.35 and 40.65 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 152.70 Open Offer Rs 153.20 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 152.65 Offer Rate Rs 152.75 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee stayed unchanged on the buying side while it appreciated its worth on the selling side in relation to the greenback in the local currency market on Tuesday.

According to currency dealers, the greenback firmly closed at its opening trend for buying at Rs 153.00 whereas it lost 40 paisas for selling and closed at Rs 154.00 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 154.40.

In addition, the rupee-pound sterling parity stayed unchanged amid sluggish trading activity in the market. Consequently, the British currency did not witness any change and closed at its opening rate for buying and selling at Rs 208.50 and Rs 210.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs153.50(buying) and Rs 153.60(selling) against last rate of Rs153.40(buying) and Rs 153.50(selling).

It closed at Rs153.50(buying) and Rs 153.60(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold were Rs. 99,300 (selling and Rs 99,100(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

