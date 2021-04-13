ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
EU Parliament nears UK trade deal vote

  • The EU-UK trade pact was provisionally applied on January 1, after nine months of tough negotiations and a last minute handshake just before Christmas last year.
AFP 13 Apr 2021

BRUSSELS: The European Parliament will take key committee votes towards ratifying the EU-UK trade deal this week, MEPS said, even if a full vote has again been delayed over concerns Britain has already broken terms of its divorce.

The EU-UK trade pact was provisionally applied on January 1, after nine months of tough negotiations and a last minute handshake just before Christmas last year.

The UK parliament has ratified the deal, but MEPs were given until April 30th to give their say, with tensions simmering over the consequences of Brexit on the island of Ireland, where violence has erupted.

Political group chiefs meeting in Brussels on Tuesday decided to allow the parliament's trade and foreign affairs committee's to vote on the deal, most likely on Thursday, EU parliament officials said.

However, in order for a full vote to be scheduled, MEPs said they were seeking assurances from Britain that it would honour its commitments in the Brexit deal.

We need "progress on (the) roadmap for pragmatic, yet full implementation of the withdrawal agreement," tweeted Luxembourg MEP Christophe Hansen, who is spearheading the deal's passage through parliament.

Without the ratification by the end of the month, or an agreement with the UK to extend the provisional application further, the trade deal would cease to apply.

That would leave the UK and the European Union with no arrangements on trade.

MEPs are angry because Britain has delayed setting up checks on food going to Northern Ireland until October, calling it a unilateral change to the divorce pact.

The EU has launched a legal process against Britain's move, even as officials from both sides try to work out a solution.

