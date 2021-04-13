World
Belgium to continue with Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the time being
13 Apr 2021
BRUSSELS: Belgium will continue COVID-19 vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson jab for the moment, a spokesperson for the Belgian vaccination task force told Belga news agency on Tuesday.
"At this time, we have not received any signals that we should stop the vaccination," said Gudrun Briat, a spokesperson for the vaccination task force.
Belgium received 36,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson jab yesterday. Almost two million Belgians have received a first dose of a vaccine so far.
