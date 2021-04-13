ANL 35.65 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (3.88%)
ASC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
AVN 91.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.12%)
BOP 7.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
DGKC 124.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
EPCL 56.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
FFBL 28.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.35%)
FFL 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
HASCOL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.63 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.95%)
JSCL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.98%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.31%)
MLCF 46.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
PAEL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.4%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.86%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
PRL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.78%)
SILK 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.50 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (4.33%)
TRG 162.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-2.69%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.31%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-7.19%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 15.71 (0.33%)
BR30 25,635 Decreased By ▼ -33.99 (-0.13%)
KSE100 45,049 Increased By ▲ 70.52 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,436 Decreased By ▼ -6.45 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,619
11824hr
Pakistan Cases
729,920
431824hr
Sindh
269,474
Punjab
252,974
Balochistan
20,397
Islamabad
66,983
KPK
100,275
Corn futures pare losses as market assesses US plantings

  • Dry weather expected to raise pace of planting.
  • Selling by funds pressures corn prices.
  • China's soybean and grains imports surge on strong demand.
Reuters 13 Apr 2021

PARIS/SINGAPORE: Chicago corn futures pared some losses on Tuesday after falling for two sessions as traders assessed the impact of dry weather in the US grain belt which could boost planting but pose a risk to yields.

Wheat also rose, also supported by difficult crop conditions in Europe, and soybeans edged higher.

"Dry weather is likely to boost planting, but it is also a risk to yields with this amount of dryness," said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney.

The most active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.3% to $5.70-3/4 a bushel by 1025 GMT, while soybeans gained 0.5% to $13.88-3/4 a bushel.

Wheat added 1% to $6.34-1/2 a bushel.

"Risks on the future crop related to weather conditions are still high. Experts are predicting a dry spell in coming weeks in the European continent. The water deficit is already in place on US spring wheat areas in the north of the country," French consultancy Agritel said in a note.

The US Department of Agriculture said US farmers were able to plant 4% of their intended corn acreage as of Sunday, below the range of analyst estimates in a Reuters poll.

In a report released on Monday, the USDA said corn planting progress was up from 2% a week earlier and ahead of the five-year average of 3%. Pre-report trade estimates from 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters for the week ended April 11 ranged from 5% to 8%.

There was some support for grains and oilseed prices from strong Chinese demand.

Chinese imports of soybeans, as well as grains such as corn and wheat, soared in the first quarter on increased demand from the livestock sector, customs data showed on Tuesday.

March soybean imports almost doubled year on year, according to customs data, as cargoes of beans from top exporter Brazil cleared customs after delays. Meanwhile, first-quarter corn and wheat shipments jumped on elevated domestic corn prices amid a supply shortage, the data showed.

Favourable weather in the Black Sea regions capped gains in wheat prices.

Consultancy Sovecon on Friday raised its forecast for Russia's 2021 wheat crop by 1.4 million tonnes to 80.7 million tonnes, citing favourable weather.

Farmers in Brazil, who planted their second corn crop outside the ideal climate window, are bracing for potential yield losses across Center-South states, AgRural, an agribusiness consultancy, said on Monday.

Chicago corn futures dry weather corn yields corn price corn crop

Corn futures pare losses as market assesses US plantings

