Markets
Hong Kong stocks open with gains
- The Hang Seng Index added 0.37 percent, or 104.56 points, to 28,557.84.
13 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks began Tuesday slightly higher after two days of losses, with investors cheered by news the city's leaders could start relaxing pandemic containment measures in a major boost to the local economy.
The Hang Seng Index added 0.37 percent, or 104.56 points, to 28,557.84.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dipped 0.05 percent, or 1.65 points, to 3,411.29, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.13 percent, or 2.77 points, to 2,186.12.
Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since June as 118 more succumb to virus
Hong Kong stocks open with gains
Jordan royal feud stirs unease in Saudi Arabia
Ramazan moon sighting: Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today in Peshawar
TTP militant killed in intelligence-based operation in South Waziristan
Senior US State Department official to visit Beirut
Coinbase brings cryptocurrencies to Wall Street
CCI decides to go ahead with census; Sindh opposes move
Pandemic hits 'critical point' as Europe deaths top one million
US prices will heat up but won't overheat: White House economists
UK hits target to offer Covid vaccine to all over-50s by mid-April: govt
Govt takes steps with a view to ensuring price stability
Read more stories
Comments