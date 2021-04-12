Sri Lankan shares rise as industrials, consumer staples gain

Sri Lankan shares closed over 1% higher on Monday, rising for an eighth straight session, boosted by consumer staples and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share Index gained 1.34% to close at 7,558.28 points. The index is up over 11.5% for the year.

Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings Plc and Hayleys Plc were the top boosts to the index, gaining 5.4% and 8%, respectively.

The country's central bank last week held its key rates steady and promised an accommodative monetary policy to support economic recovery.

Trading volume dropped to 87.9 million from 169.2 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading about 539 million rupees ($2.68 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 3.51 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 201.00 against the US dollar, as of 1116 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.