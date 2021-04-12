ANL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
Apr 12, 2021
Palm oil may fall to 3,659 ringgit

  • These bearish signals crowded together to confirm a completion of the bounce from 3,495 ringgit.
Reuters 12 Apr 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may break a support at 3,761 ringgit per tonne and fall to 3,659 ringgit, as it has completed a bounce from 3,495 ringgit.

The bounce failed to extend above a key resistance at 3,926 ringgit. The pattern around this barrier looks like a small head-and-shoulders, which will be confirmed when palm oil breaks 3,761 ringgit.

The pattern suggests a target of 3,597 ringgit. A break above 3,844 ringgit may lead to a gain limited to 3,926 ringgit.

On the daily chart, a shooting star formed on April 8, after the hanging man on April 7. A black candlestick appeared on April 9.

These bearish signals crowded together to confirm a completion of the bounce from 3,495 ringgit.

The contract may retreat towards a rising trendline again, like what it did when high-low bottoms were developing.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat ringgit soyabean Oil Palm

