Malaysia end-March palm oil stocks rise more-than-expected to 1.45 mln T

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's end-March palm oil stocks rose 10.7% from the previous month to 1.45 million tonnes, data from industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Monday.

Crude palm oil production grew 28.4% from February to 1.42 million tonnes, while palm oil exports jumped 31.8% to 1.18 million tonnes, MPOB said.

A Reuters survey forecast stockpile inched up 1.3% to 1.32 million tonnes. Production was expected to expand for the first time in six months, rising 25% to 1.38 million tonnes. Exports were seen rising 25% to 1.12 million tonnes.