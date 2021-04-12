Markets
Malaysia end-March palm oil stocks rise more-than-expected to 1.45 mln T
- Crude palm oil production grew 28.4% from February to 1.42 million tonnes, while palm oil exports jumped 31.8% to 1.18 million tonnes, MPOB said.
12 Apr 2021
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's end-March palm oil stocks rose 10.7% from the previous month to 1.45 million tonnes, data from industry regulator Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) showed on Monday.
Crude palm oil production grew 28.4% from February to 1.42 million tonnes, while palm oil exports jumped 31.8% to 1.18 million tonnes, MPOB said.
A Reuters survey forecast stockpile inched up 1.3% to 1.32 million tonnes. Production was expected to expand for the first time in six months, rising 25% to 1.38 million tonnes. Exports were seen rising 25% to 1.12 million tonnes.
