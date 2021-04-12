ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,443
11424hr
Pakistan Cases
721,018
505024hr
Sindh
268,750
Punjab
248,438
Balochistan
20,241
Islamabad
65,700
KPK
98,301
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Experts for legislation to safeguard consumer data, privacy

12 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Better legislation needed to safeguard consumer data and privacy, as rise in the use of technology to meet the remote requirements of the pandemic has also raised questions regarding how consumer data is being protected, said a press release.

The matter was brought to light, during a webinar titled ‘Finding the Balance between Innovation and Consumer Protection.’ hosted by Uber’s Ignite series.

Among the speakers on the panel were head of MENAP at Zoom Sam Tayan, MENA Policy Manager at Access Now Marwa Fatafta, Global Head of Privacy & Security Public Policy, Uber Uttara Sivaram, and Bahaa Othman, Head of Information and Compliance at Fawry.

During Covid-19, governments of many countries made use of tracking technology and data-driven tools in an attempt to monitor and control the spread of the virus.

The location data being provided by telecom operators and technology-based companies amounted to a large-scale invasion into the privacy of the customers of these companies.

Marwa Fatafta from Access Now, an organization that highlights and defends the digital rights of users at risk, addressed the lack of data protection laws in the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

She spoke about how the relevant laws that do exist had been drafted before the rise of the digital era and thus do not address data-specific concerns, such as cyber-attacks and identity thefts.

Marwa noted, “In the present times, with all our lives being conducted online, the need for better laws should have become a priority, but it doesn’t seem to be the case”.

Additionally, there exists a lack of transparency and access to information which limits accountability for the use of technology.

There is no way for consumers to be assured that the data being collected is only for the use of public health professionals, and not as a tool for institutions to forward their own agendas.

Last year also saw a rise in the use of video conferencing applications to accommodate the work-from-home and distant learning requirements.

Sam Tayan discussed how the video-conferencing company Zoom has used security tools, such as end-to-end encryptions in Zoom calls, to protect the users and their conversations.

Uttara Sivaram, Global Head of Privacy and Security Policy, Uber, shared her opinion that although there exists an undisputable need for governments to step up and work on creating better legislation regarding consumer data protection, companies too should consistently be reviewing and updating their privacy policies.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Privacy pandemic legislation Experts consumer data

Experts for legislation to safeguard consumer data, privacy

Economy to experience sluggish recovery: IMF

Federal, provincial SOEs: AG unearths massive irregularities

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism

South Korean battery makers agree $1.8bn settlement

Covid-19 claims 114 more lives

Critically ill patients: Punjab witnesses alarming rise

Top vacant positions in PSEs: PM likely to take action against ministries

Independent capital market tribunals may be established

First Ramazan in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

Kyrgyz voters approve expanded powers for president

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.