CEC meeting: Bilawal tears up PDM’s show-cause notice

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday tore up show-cause notice served to his party by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) over Senate opposition leader appointment.

According to sources privy to the details of the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari read the show-cause notice served to PPP by PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting in Karachi.

During the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tore up the show-cause notice of PDM. His act was commended by the party leaders who were present in the CEC meeting, sources confirmed Private news channel.

“We do politics for honour, nothing is more than respect,” said Bilawal in the meeting.