ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,443
11424hr
Pakistan Cases
721,018
505024hr
Sindh
268,750
Punjab
248,438
Balochistan
20,241
Islamabad
65,700
KPK
98,301
CEC meeting: Bilawal tears up PDM’s show-cause notice

NNI 12 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday tore up show-cause notice served to his party by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) over Senate opposition leader appointment.

According to sources privy to the details of the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari read the show-cause notice served to PPP by PML-N’s Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting in Karachi.

During the meeting, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari tore up the show-cause notice of PDM. His act was commended by the party leaders who were present in the CEC meeting, sources confirmed Private news channel.

“We do politics for honour, nothing is more than respect,” said Bilawal in the meeting.

PPP PDM Pakistan Democratic Movement Bilawal CEC Bilawal Bhutto

