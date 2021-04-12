Matsuyama chases historic Masters triumph

AUGUSTA, (United States): Hideki Matsuyama, trying to become the first Japanese man to win a major golf title, held a four-stroke lead as Sunday’s dramatic final round of the 85th Masters began.

Matsuyama stood on 11-under 205 after 54 holes at Augusta National, seizing command with a Masters career-low seven-under par 65 on Saturday, the only bogey-free round of the event.

England’s Justin Rose, Australian Marc Leishman and Americans Xander Schauffele and Will Zalatoris shared second on 209 with Canada’s Corey Conners on 210 and three-time major winner Jordan Spieth seventh on 211.

World number 25 Matsuyama hasn’t won since the 2017 WGC Akron tournament.