PML-N candidate leads Daska re-election

KARACHI: PML-N’s Nosheen Iftikhar was leading the high stakes Daska NA-75 by-poll having bagged 111,220 votes till late Saturday night, according to unofficial results from all 360 polling stations while ruling PTI’s Ali Asjad Malhi bagged 92,019 votes, according to Aaj News. Polling began at 8am and continued uninterrupted till 5pm.

