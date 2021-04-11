106 shopkeepers held for violating Corona SOPs

PESHAWAR: District administration Peshawar has sealed 106 shops and arrested shopkeepers during a crackdown on the violators of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) here on Saturday.

District administration Peshawar is carrying crackdown on the violators of Corona SOPs to prevent further spread of the virus in the district and in this connection conducting raids in bazaars and bus stations to ensure the implementation of SOPs in letter and spirit.

During checking, the officers of district administration collectively arrested 106 shopkeepers and sealed their shops as well over the violation of SOPs while 56 drivers were also arrested over violation of restriction on inter-district transportation and their vehicles were impounded. Similarly, 43 individuals were also fined over not using safety masks inside BRT stations and buses.

