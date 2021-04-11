Punjab reports 57 corona deaths, 2,628 fresh cases

LAHORE: There is no let up in coronavirus spread as well as causalities, as more 57 fatalities including 31 in Lahore were reported across the province during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of death toll to 6,908.

Out of 21,184 Covid-19 tests conducted during the last 24 hours, as many as 2,628 fresh virus cases were reported across the province with positivity rate of 12.04 percent from previous 14.02 percent taking the provincial tally of cases to 245,923.

With the recovery of 294 more virus patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 200,235. On the other hand, about 1,772 coronavirus recoveries were reported across the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally of recovered patients to 627,561 showing recovery rate of 87.7 percent.

In Lahore, the positivity rate of the virus remained 17.04 percent, as 1,279 fresh virus cases and 31 deaths were reported during the last 24 hours. There are a number of critical patients as about 75 percent ventilators are filled with such patients.

As per break up of corona cases and deaths in major cities of the province, Lahore has so far reported 130,591 cases and 2,852 deaths, Rawalpindi 20,273 cases and 1,096 deaths, Faisalabad 14,823 cases and 678 deaths, Multan 11,675 cases and 445 deaths, Bahawalpur 5,425 cases and 172 deaths, Gujranwala 6,588 cases and 221 deaths, Gujrat 6,184 cases and 99 deaths, Rahim Yar Khan 3,443 cases and 154 deaths, Sargodha 4,813 cases and 174 deaths and Sialkot reported 5,797 cases and 196 deaths.

Moreover, the country's first "Silk Road Clinical Trial Centre" will be set up at the University of Health Sciences (UHS) under the Pak-China partnership. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the centre here at UHS.

The Centre which is being set up to promote research in medical sciences will be completed in a period of two months for which funds will be jointly provided by the UHS and China's Anhui Zhiefie Longcom Biopharmaceutical Company, the sponsor of the Covid-19 vaccine ZF 2001 phase-III trial in Pakistan.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also inaugurated the first International Conference on Coronavirus vaccine at UHS. The conference was organized by the UHS Public Health department with the theme "Covid-19: Vaccines and Beyond."

