Pakistan
FM to visit Germany tomorrow on three-day official visit
- He will have delegation-level talks with Germen Foreign Minister.
10 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for Germany on three-day official visit from tomorrow (Sunday) on the invitation of German Counterpart Heiko Maas.
He will have delegation-level talks with Germen Foreign Minister. They would review entire gamut of Pakistan-Germany relations and discuss ways and means to further deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.
