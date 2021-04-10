NCOC extends existing COVID-19 restrictions till April 13

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced on Saturday that the coronavirus restrictions imposed by the government will be extended till April 13.

During the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported 5139 new positive cases and 100 deaths. Pakistan's coronavirus tally has reached 715968, while the death toll stands at 15329.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar chaired a meeting today in which Pakistan's coronavirus inoculation campaign during Ramazan was discussed. The meeting decided that a detailed discussion and decision on non-pharmaceutical interventions (NPIs) during Ramazan will take place on Monday, DAWN reported.

The government has banned all kinds of indoor and outdoor gatherings as well as weddings. This includes all social, cultural, political, sports gatherings and other events.

All types of indoor dining have been banned while outdoor dining has been permitted till 10pm. However, takeaway is allowed.The government also decided to ban inter-provincial transport on weekends from today.