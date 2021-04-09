World
Thailand reports 559 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death
- The new cases took the total number of infections to 30,869, with 96 deaths.
09 Apr 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 559 new coronavirus cases on Friday and one new death, as the country deals with a climb in daily infections after tackling earlier outbreaks.
The new cases took the total number of infections to 30,869, with 96 deaths.
