Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Pakistan reported over 5300 new coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day as the country's positivity ratio jumped to 9.66% on Friday.

During the past 24 hours, 54,948 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number of tests conducted to 10,639,825. Out of the new tests conducted, 5,312 came out positive.

There are now 69,811 active coronavirus cases, while 4,116 are critical cases. Meanwhile, the country's death toll climbed to 15,229 after 105 people succumbed to the novel virus.

During the past 24 hours, 2,390 people also recovered from the infection. So far, 625,789 people have recovered in Pakistan from the virus.

Meanwhile, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar has announced that the government will open registration for COVID-19 vaccination for all citizens after Eid.

He said so far 14,000 people have received vaccination through the private sector, while 1.1 million have been inoculated as part of the government campaign.

The minister said China is the primary source for COVID vaccination while the Cansino Bio vaccine will also be available in the country after Eid.