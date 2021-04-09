ANL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
ASC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.68%)
ASL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
AVN 95.70 Increased By ▲ 4.56 (5%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
DGKC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.85%)
EPCL 56.75 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.71%)
FCCL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FFBL 28.32 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.32%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.29%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.96%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
MLCF 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.11%)
PAEL 34.55 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (3.2%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.46%)
POWER 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.07%)
PPL 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PRL 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.02%)
PTC 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.97%)
SNGP 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.99%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.31 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.29%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 4,837 Increased By ▲ 50.88 (1.06%)
BR30 25,571 Increased By ▲ 590.03 (2.36%)
KSE100 45,033 Increased By ▲ 291.59 (0.65%)
KSE30 18,426 Increased By ▲ 93.86 (0.51%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

  • The country reported 5,312 new cases and 105 new deaths in 24 hours.
  • 54,948 tests were conducted across the country during the last 24 hours.
Aisha Mahmood 09 Apr 2021

Pakistan reported over 5300 new coronavirus cases for a second consecutive day as the country's positivity ratio jumped to 9.66% on Friday.

During the past 24 hours, 54,948 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number of tests conducted to 10,639,825. Out of the new tests conducted, 5,312 came out positive.

There are now 69,811 active coronavirus cases, while 4,116 are critical cases. Meanwhile, the country's death toll climbed to 15,229 after 105 people succumbed to the novel virus.

During the past 24 hours, 2,390 people also recovered from the infection. So far, 625,789 people have recovered in Pakistan from the virus.

Meanwhile, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar has announced that the government will open registration for COVID-19 vaccination for all citizens after Eid.

He said so far 14,000 people have received vaccination through the private sector, while 1.1 million have been inoculated as part of the government campaign.

The minister said China is the primary source for COVID vaccination while the Cansino Bio vaccine will also be available in the country after Eid.

Coronavirus Pakistan Coronavirus Vaccine coronavirus cases coronavirus death third COVID wave

Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF

Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as clotting worries upend rollout

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Parliamentary team’s plane denied landing at Kabul airport

Commanders reaffirm support to Kashmiris’ struggle

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters