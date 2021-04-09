ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

NBP 1st lucky draw for ‘Spend & Win Campaign’ held

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan held the 1st round of lucky draw for its Spend & Win Campaign sponsored by...
09 Apr 2021

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan held the 1st round of lucky draw for its Spend & Win Campaign sponsored by Golootlo. Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Ahmad, SEVP/Group Chief, Strategy and Business Analytics Group, NBP stated NBP Digital Banking product suite is at par with leading banks and NBP customers have wide variety of digital channels available including EMV/Contactless Debit Cards, ATM, mobile app and internet banking.

He further stated that NBP had launched the spend & win campaign for all NBP PayPak and UnionPay International cardholders to encourage the adoption of digital banking. Faisal also informed that soon more digital products and services are going to be launched by NBP.

He further stated that due to the popularity of the campaign phase 2 of Spend & Win has also been announced which would continue till mid-May i.e. upto Eid-ul-fitr.

The Lucky draw was also attended by Tauqeer Mazhar, SEVP/Group Chief Retail Banking Group, and Fouad Farrukh, SEVP/Group Chief Aitemad Islamic Banking Group, NBP along with other officials of the bank. Fahad Mahmood CEO Golootlo stated that his organization is excited to be partnering with NBP in this endeavour to drive transactions on the bank’s UnionPay and PayPak Debit Cards.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

mobile app NBP National Bank of Pakistan ATM debit cards UnionPay NBP PayPak NBP Digital Banking

NBP 1st lucky draw for ‘Spend & Win Campaign’ held

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Parliamentary team’s plane denied landing at Kabul airport

Commanders reaffirm support to Kashmiris’ struggle

PM proposes 5-point roadmap to materialize D-8 vision

IMF projects $23.635bn exports, $46.168bn imports

39-month EFF programme: Govt hasn’t approached IMF for renegotiation: Rigo

IMF estimates financing needs at $23.643bn

Fund projects 8.7pc average CPI inflation

Power base tariff to be further raised, govt told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.