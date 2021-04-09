ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
Japan shares slip

Reuters 09 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Japanese stocks fell on Thursday, weighed by concerns over a spike in domestic coronavirus infections and the potential return of restrictions on economic activity.

The Nikkei 225 Index ended down 0.07% at 29,708.98, while the broader Topix fell 0.79% to 1,951.86.

The underperformers on the Topix 30 were Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, down 3.08%, followed by Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc, losing 2.51%.

A gainer was Metals Ltd, which rose 4.85%, after the Nikkei newspaper reported that a group led by Bain Capital has emerged as the preferential bidder for a 53% stake in the company worth around $7.3 billion.

Shares of parent company Hitachi Ltd fell 0.87%.

Toshiba Corp fell 0.44% a day after receiving a $20 billion offer from CVC Capital Partners to take it private. Shares hit their highest in more than four years on Wednesday. The governor of Tokyo said on Thursday she would request that the central government adopt emergency measures in the capital in response to a sudden increase in coronavirus infections and the spread of a new variant of the virus.

The western city of Osaka is also set to declare a medical emergency after its number of new infections rose to a record high, which has sparked alarm among public health officials. Reduced operating hours for restaurants and shops intended to slow the infection rate could hamper economic growth. In addition, more analysts are starting to express concern about Japan’s slow pace of vaccination against the coronavirus.

